Whitland Abbey once again welcomed people to a Cadw Open Doors event recently, following on from the great success of the first one in 2021.

The historic site was once the mother Abbey for the Cistercians in Wales and a thriving community of over 100 monks.

The weather may not have been as good as in 2021, but there was plenty of cover underneath the various marquees including the tea tent, and plenty to see and do.

Four-legged friends were welcome!

The Friends of Whitland Abbey were delighted that hundreds of people came and enjoyed the variety of activities, stalls and special features over the two days, including over 90 children from Dyffryn Taf High School.

.A bird's eye view of the Whitland Abbey site

There were talks on the history of the Abbey, bespoke tours of the site, an exploration of the energy maps at the site, quizzes and artwork by children and adults - produced both during the event and inspired by it.

There also performances of a dramatic monologue, The Last Monk.

Two highlights were the Whitland and District Male Voice Choir once again putting on an outstanding performance on the Saturday afternoon, and some amazing drawings by John Brandrick, available throughout the event, showing how the Abbey might well have looked in its heyday.

.Medieval crafts and costumes added to the atmosphere of the event

There was plenty to get involved in, too: Garden Jenga, noughts and crosses and Connect4, as well as a chance to find out about real armour and the herbs and spices that were used in medieval times, as well as demonstrations of scything and archery.

.All kinds of attractions were there to be explored in the Abbey grounds

There were a variety of stalls offering the sorts of things that were available in medieval times: cheese, wine, honey, jams, chutneys, herbs and spices, pottery and plants. Many of the stallholders dressed up to suit the occasion, so there were plenty of monks and ladies around.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Whitland Abbey, who organised the event, said: "The space allowed people to roam and explore at their own pace, and meant the event had a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

"We are very grateful once again to all the people who have supported us this year, including the generous sponsorship donations, the various stallholders and those giving of their time to come and give talks and demonstrations, and of course the private garden owners for allowing us to use them as part of the event."

Anyone who would like to join us or support the Friends of Whitland Abbey, can contact friendswhitlandabbey@gmail.com