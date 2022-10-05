Fresh figures suggest that Pembrokeshire householders could find themselves at the brunt of this winter’s fuel crisis with an estimated 41 per cent of households across the county remaining unconnected to the main gas grid.

This corresponds with the Welsh average of 19 per cent while more urban areas such as Rhondda Cynon Taff and Caerphilly are as low as two per cent.

Because oil isn’t subject to a price cap like electricity and mains gas, prices have rocketed with one customer quoting a massive £700 increase for heating oil between October 2020 and September 2022.

MORE NEWS

This week Assembly Member Cefin Campbell has urged the Welsh government to tackle the discrepancy head-on.

“It’s common knowledge that homes across Pembrokeshire are disproportionately reliant on off-grid fuel sources such as oil and biomass than other parts of Wales, but with heating oil prices skyrocketing as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, current support made available both in the Tories’ disastrous mini-budget, and the existing Welsh Government scheme falls disproportionately short of meeting the unique circumstances of many households,” he said.

“The £100 payment proposals outlined by Kwasi Kwarteng for support households that are reliant on heating is a pittance that won’t do anything other than scratch the surface.”

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions this week, Cefin Campbell expressed concerns that the Welsh Government's Fuel Support Scheme, which offers £200 for eligible households, may not be granted to Pembrokeshire households as they may disproportionately under-qualify for the fund compared to more urban areas.

He has now called on the First Minister to consider committing to a further support package to aid all off-grid households.

“As winter approaches, many families across Pembrokeshire are facing the unenviable choice between heating and eating, and therefore it’s vital that the Welsh Government looks to step-in where Westminster has failed, and better support our off-grid rural communities," he said.

Meanwhile First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that support is already in place following the extension of the discretionary assistance fund as well as the Fuel Bank Foundation which will supports people dependent on prepayment meters.