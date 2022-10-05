The seventh person arrested in connection with an alleged organised drugs ring that stretched from Goodwick to Dorset will remain in custody until October 21, a judge decided today, Wednesday, October 5.

Ryan Paul Ager, 34, from the Liverpool area, appeared in front of Swansea Crown Court this afternoon.

He is co-accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine, along with Shaun Joseph Lucas, 48, from Fishguard and Leone Joan James, 32, from Goodwick, Terence Harrison,42, of Kings Road, Swanage; Charlotte Doe, aged 31 from the Corfe Castle area; Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area, Steven John Kerr, a 36-year-old man from Billinge, Merseyside.

The court heard that the other five defendants in the case who were in prison had had their custody time limits extended until October 21 by the court last Monday.

The only defendant not currently in custody is Leone James of Goodwick, who has been remanded on bail until the trial.

Ager’s case had not been dealt with on Monday as he had no legal representation.

The court heard how the trial of all seven defendants had had to be adjourned due to the barristers’ strike. However, a new provisional trial date of October 17 had been listed.

This will be reviewed next Wednesday, October 12, once the result of the barristers’ ballot is known.

Judge His Honour Geraint Walters said that he would extend Ager’s custody time limit so that it conformed to that of all the other defendants.

The court heard that Ager was the primary carer for his mother who was ill with cancer and was due to have surgery on October 14.

His barrister told the court that if the barristers’ strike continued and the trial was not actioned Ager would need to be released to be with his mother.

Ager added that he would wait until the hearing next Wednesday before deciding whether to make making a bail application.