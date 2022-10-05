He might not have got the judges turning on The Voice but a surprise performance by Father Jordan Spencer at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi got all four ‘judges’ spinning round in their seats.

Father Jordan - the vicar of Prendergast and Uzmaston - got a standing ovation from the audience during his recent appearance on the hit ITV talent show.

Although the judges didn’t turn they saw promise in Father Jordan’s performance with Sir Tom Jones calling him ‘a very good singer’, while Olly Murs called his performance ‘really great’.

Father Jordan's performance inspired the pupils at YPD. Picture: Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

The judges then suggested that Jordan come back in a future series.

After the show Father Joran thanked everybody for their support, saying that taking part in The Voice had been ‘absolutely amazing’.

"The support has been truly overwhelming, and I must say the biggest secret of my life," he said.

“Taking part in the show was an absolutely amazing experience.

“I will go back to my parishioners and continue to serve, and I will obviously continue to get myself out there.”

Father Jordan surprised pupils at Ysgol Penrhy Dewi who had gone to assembly thinking it was business as usual until head teacher Rachael Thomas announced that there was something special lined up.

As Father Jordan performed, all four ‘judges’- the school's head and deputy prefects turned on their spinning chairs.

"We were delighted to welcome Father Jordan Spencer,” said Mrs Thomas.

“His performance was chair-turning and he generously led us in prayer to complete what was a joyous and inspirational learning experience." said Mrs Thomas.

Music-loving Jordan will continue to be involved with the school, helping with its forthcoming production of Beauty and the Beast.

"It was wonderful to be invited to Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi to sing for the young people at the school,” said Father Jordan.

“The experience on The Voice was amazing and I'm delighted to be able to nurture young talent within the school.

“I think it's really important for all young people to have an experience of the performing arts and we should be encouraging and supporting music and drama in schools."