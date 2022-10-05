A farming hero who has given up her free time to support Pembrokeshire’s next generation of farmers has been recognised with a National Farmers Union (NFU) Community Hero Award.

Edna Davies of Preseli View, Redlands Farm, Hasguard Cross, was recognised for the encouragement she has given to the Young Farmers Community in Pembrokeshire.

She was presented with her NFU Community Hero Award by Preseli Pembrokeshire Stephen Crabb.

The NFU introduced the award to recognise individual farmers who play an important role in their local communities.

Edna has given up lots of her time as Llysyfran Young Farmers Community club leader with for more than 40 years.

In this time Edna has mentored, trained, and supported countless young people, helping give these young farmers new skills and confidence, which will set them up for a bright future.

Edna’s impact in the community has been so great and longstanding that she was recently awarded the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) Long Service Volunteering award to recognise her contributions.

“It is a real honour to present this award to Edna and to formally acknowledge all her hard work and dedication,” said Mr Crabb of the NFU award.

“It is vitally important that we recognise the work of community champions, like Edna, whose work often goes unseen to the wider public and whose efforts ensure future generations are set up for success.”

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones added: “We’re delighted that Stephen Crabb MP has chosen to champion the contribution of agriculture in his constituency by nominating a local winner of the Community Farming Hero Award.

“In selecting Edna as his Community Farming Hero, Mr Crabb has chosen to recognise someone who is a real pillar of her local rural community.”

Stephen has invited Edna and a guest to join him for a tour and tea on the terrace at the Houses of Parliament.