Pembrokeshire has been named as Wales’ number one region for eco-friendly schools.

New research, conducted by Direct365, looked at which regions across Wales had the highest percentage of schools with the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag Accreditation.

The accreditation “rewards a school for their ecological achievements and providing young people with confidence and motivation to continue to actively engage with environmental issues throughout their lifetime.”

Pembrokeshire took the crown, being named as the top spot for eco-schools, with 35.5 per cent of the county’s schools having the accreditation.

The county beat Blaenau-Gwent on 33.3 per cent and Caerphilly on 31.8 per cent.

Also in west Wales, Ceredigion finished sixth with 28.3 per cent of its schools being eco-friendly, two places ahead of Carmarthenshire in eighth on 21.1 per cent.

Across Wales, only 18.4 of schools are green flag accredited, while 84.5 per cent of schools are registered with Eco-Schools and on their way to receiving the accreditation.