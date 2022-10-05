M people founder, Mike Pickering, has said the band are “livid” over the use of their hit song, Moving On Up at the Conservative Party Conference today.

The Prime Minister walked onto the stage as the song played, ahead of her closing speech.

He told the PA news agency: “They (the band) are livid. Heather’s boy James is a Labour councillor. Hopefully most people will know that they have pirated it off us. She won’t be around to use it again for very long, I would imagine.”

Pickering added: “I am absolutely gutted by it because they are killing the live touring of bands and artists…”

He also stressed that Liz Truss should pay attention to the lyrics of the band’s song Moving On Up.

He told PA: “I was just looking at the lyrics. It’s amazing. I hope she takes note. It’s about, ‘Go and pack your bags and get out’.”

Asked why he thought the song had been used, he replied: “No one said to them ‘Tony Blair and new Labour used that song all the time’ or ‘Heather’s son is a Labour councillor’ or ‘Mike is really vociferous on Twitter and social media about being an anti-Tory’.

“I don’t know why they have used it.

“They are so useless at everything. Who knows?”

Pickering also took to Twitter to share his opinion on the use of the song. He wrote: “So apparently we can't stop Truss walking out to our song, very weird!

“So sad it got used by this shower of a government. BTW Truss labour used it with permission in 90's. I don't want my song being a soundtrack to lies.”

Greenpeace protestors at the Conservative conference

Greenpeace protestors disrupted Truss’s speech today as they demanded net zero policy.

They said they were “hopeful” that the Government would remain committed to net zero, but policy was currently heading in the wrong direction.

Ami McCarthy, from Greenpeace, said: “With policies like the ones she’s suggesting, a focus on fracking, a focus on North Sea oil and gas, it’s absolutely not the right direction.”