Watching the way in which little Finnlay Walters throws himself into the daily challenges of life with that wonderful carefree happiness that only childhood can bring defies the tragedy that surrounded his birth.

Whilst his mother, Emilee, was giving birth to her son at Withybush Hospital in November 2014, doctors spent several minutes attempting to resuscitate him.

He spent several days on a ventilator, but was subsequently diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

This prompted his parents, Emilee and Gareth, to instruct expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the care he had been shown by the Hywel Dda University Health Board and also investigate ways in which his life could be supported with specialist lifetime therapies.

“Seeing him on a ventilator those first few days after his birth was particularly hard," recalled Emilee from the family home in Pembroke Dock.

“And when we got the diagnosis of cerebral palsy, it was a real mix of emotions. We felt relief that it had been recognised as something specific rather than just our imagination, but we also had a fear and a sadness at what it might mean for his future.

“There have been difficult times over the last few years but Finnlay is such a determined little boy. Despite everything he faces he’s the most loving and adorable child I could wish for."

Because he is severely disabled, Finnlay can roll and stand assisted and is totally reliant on others for all aspects of his care.

Now aged seven, his family are joining their legal team to share his story as part of World Cerebral Palsy Day today (Thursday, October 6).

They are particularly keen to highlight the benefits that physical activity is having on Finnlay’s emotional and physical wellbeing.

He regularly takes part in inclusion boxing which he discovered after attending a disability sport Wales event, and attends Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC club which is also part of Great Britain Disability Boxing.

Finnley loves taking part in physical activities despite his disability

“As a result of his sessions Finnlay's made great progress in learning to live with his condition and has developed his core strength, hand-eye co-ordination, social skills and confidence,” said Emilee.

“He has also found some strong friendships with a group of children with similar disabilities as well as establishing some fantastic relationships with his trainers.”

Meanwhile Rosalie Reading, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, who has represented the family throughout, said: “While Finnlay faces many challenges he also shows great courage and determination not to be defined by his condition.

“And World Cerebral Palsy Day is a great way of raising awareness of the condition and how disability need not be a barrier - people can really flourish with help and support.”

Finnlay, now attends Monkton Primary school where he receives speech and language therapy and has input from occupational therapy.