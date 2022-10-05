NEW display signage at Cardigan’s HSBC Bank in High Street must be bilingual, Cardigan town councillors have maintained.
In approving two separate applications for interior and exterior work involving the replacement of an ATM and sign together with minor internal alterations to accommodate new machines at 11 High Street, members also insisted that Welsh signage should appear above English.
“We have to make sure that these proposed new signs are indeed bilingual,” said Cllr John Adams-Lewis.
“And we also must ensure that the Welsh appears before the English.
“Let’s be honest, if we’re not going to make a stand on this then who else is going to?”
Town mayor Cllr Trystan Phillips observed that under the current plans the English signage did appear above the Welsh.
“Obviously, we should ensure that it’s the other way round,” he told colleagues.
“The fact the outside sign will be situated quite high is clearly an attempt to make life easier for wheelchair users.
“I think I can safely say that we all support such measures.”
