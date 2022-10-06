The 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group is appealing for donations and toys for its 2022 charity Toy Run, which takes place on December 10.

The Toy Run is supporting the Wish Fund which helps the paediatric palliative care service to create lasting memories for the children, young people and families they support.

The run is also fundraising for Cilgerran Ward in Glangwili Hospital and Action for Children.

The Toy Run is a much-loved event which sees hundreds of motorcyclists collecting and delivering toys.

The group will be travelling to various locations across Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire collecting for its appeal on the lead up to the run.

The collections are as follows:

• 10am–3pm on October 8 – Morrisons, Haverfordwest

• 10am-3pm on October 15 – Town Hall, Fishguard

• 10am–3pm on October 22 - seafront, Saundersfoot

• 10pm-3pm on November 12 – Aldi and Wilkinson’s, Pembroke Dock

• 10am – 3pm on November 19 – Tenby Five Arches

10am-3pm on November 26 – Castle Square, Haverfordwest

The Toy Run will then commence at 1pm on Saturday December 10, starting at the Commons car park in Pembroke.

The group will travel through many of the towns in south Pembrokeshire and finish the run at the conference centre near Withybush Hospital where they will deliver the toys and donations to the staff..

Then on Saturday December 17, the group, along with Santa, will do a toy delivery to the Children’s Ward in Carmarthen departing from London Road, Pembroke Dock at 11am.

The 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group said: “All of us have family or know someone whose children have needed care and treatment at Cilgerran Ward. We know the money donated goes towards helping make patients and families on the ward have a better experience.

“It's such a good feeling seeing how much joy the Toy Run brings to all the people who come out to support us.

"Helping Santa visit and handing out presents to the children in hospital at Christmas will create such a worthwhile feeling.”

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer, said: “Once again the 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group is going above and beyond to support children’s services in Hywel Dda University Health Board.

“Their famous toy run is always a huge success and brings Christmas cheer to many children supported across the Hywel Dda region. We can’t thank them enough for their time, effort and dedication to fundraising. If you can, please support the 3 Amigos this Christmas.”

For more information on collection dates and locations, please contact Ness on 07971 774893 or Mark on 07585 040206.