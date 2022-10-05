HYWEL Dda University Health Board has entered into a higher level of Welsh intervention after a “failure to produce balanced and approvable plans” on how to deliver healthcare in their areas.

The announcement means that the health board, which covers Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, is now under targeted intervention and enhanced monitoring for finance and planning.

Commenting on the news, Senedd Member for Pembrokeshire Preseli Paul Davies said: “I’m very concerned to hear that Hywel Dda University Health Board has been escalated to targeted intervention status for finance and planning – it’s not acceptable and deeply concerning given the large sums of money that the Health Board is looking to acquire from the Welsh Government to build a new hospital.

"It’s also disappointing, though not surprising, that there are concerns around urgent and emergency care as I continue to receive regular correspondence from constituents who are angry and frustrated at the emergency care that they or their loved ones have received.

"Action is needed now and I urge the Health Board to redouble its efforts and ensure patient safety is not compromised as a result of these failings in quality and performance.”

The Health Board is reported to have been unable to submit a balanced and approvable IMTP or a finalised annual plan and a growing financial deficit is being reported.

It’s understood that the Health Board will also remain in enhanced monitoring for quality and performance.

Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: “This announcement is yet the latest in a series of negative announcements related to Labour’s running of the Welsh NHS.

“Figures last month show us that 100,000 extra people joined an NHS Wales waiting list during the last year. With almost 750,000 on patient pathways, well over one-fifth of the Welsh population are now on a waiting list.

“Meanwhile 60,557 people have waited over two years for treatment compared to only 2,885 in England.

“It is therefore concerning that two more health boards appear to be struggling to produce balanced and approvable plans to deliver treatment in their areas. We will now be waiting to see what happens with Betsi Cadwaladr and Cwm Taf Morgannwg later this month.

“Labour must start performing better on health and provide health boards with the strategic direction they need to get things back on track.”

Meanwhile Cardiff and Vale University Health Board was escalated from routine arrangements to enhanced monitoring for planning and finance.

Betsi Cadwaladr UHB and Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB were not considered in the last meeting on September 7. Their escalation status will be discussed in a meeting later in October.