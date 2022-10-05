HYWEL Dda University Health Board has entered into a higher level of Welsh intervention after a “failure to produce balanced and approvable plans” on how to deliver healthcare in its areas.

The announcement means that the health board, which covers Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, is now under targeted intervention and enhanced monitoring for finance and planning.

Commenting on the news, Senedd Member for Pembrokeshire Preseli Paul Davies said: “I’m very concerned to hear that Hywel Dda University Health Board has been escalated to targeted intervention status for finance and planning – it’s not acceptable and deeply concerning given the large sums of money that the Health Board is looking to acquire from the Welsh Government to build a new hospital.

"It’s also disappointing, though not surprising, that there are concerns around urgent and emergency care as I continue to receive regular correspondence from constituents who are angry and frustrated at the emergency care that they or their loved ones have received.

"Action is needed now and I urge the Health Board to redouble its efforts and ensure patient safety is not compromised as a result of these failings in quality and performance.”

The Health Board is reported to have been unable to submit a balanced and approvable IMTP or a finalised annual plan and a growing financial deficit is being reported.

It’s understood that the Health Board will also remain in enhanced monitoring for quality and performance.

Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen

Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds said: “This announcement is yet the latest in a series of negative announcements related to Labour’s running of the Welsh NHS.

“Figures last month show us that 100,000 extra people joined an NHS Wales waiting list during the last year. With almost 750,000 on patient pathways, well over one-fifth of the Welsh population are now on a waiting list.

“Meanwhile 60,557 people have waited over two years for treatment compared to only 2,885 in England.

“It is therefore concerning that two more health boards appear to be struggling to produce balanced and approvable plans to deliver treatment in their areas. We will now be waiting to see what happens with Betsi Cadwaladr and Cwm Taf Morgannwg later this month.

“Labour must start performing better on health and provide health boards with the strategic direction they need to get things back on track.”

In reponse, Steve Moore, Chief Executive at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said that health boards across the NHS in Wales are facing unprecedented levels of pressure – on staff, systems, and finances.

He added: “We are grateful to our staff who work incredibly hard every day to care for patients across our communities.

“In March, our Board approved an interim three-year business plan (Integrated Medium Term Plan) for our health board. However, in July, it became apparent that our Board could not approve a full IMTP, as our financial deficit, because of the additional pressures of the pandemic, has continued to grow.

“The reason given for increasing the escalation level to targeted intervention for finance and planning as we have been unable to produce an approvable three-year IMTP, or a finalised annual plan, because of the growing financial deficit.

"The health board remains at the ‘enhanced monitoring’ status for quality issues related to performance and we already have measures in place to address areas where we need to improve.

“As an executive team, working with colleagues across the health board, we have already sought innovative ways to improve our financial position.

"For example, working with our partners to recruit more health board staff, and reduce our dependency upon agencies that are more costly. We are also, with our partners in social care, seeking to speed up the discharge of medically-fit patients to reduce the pressure in our hospitals.

"While we are making progress, these measures will take time to succeed.

"Although this increased level of monitoring is disappointing, we recognise that we cannot tackle these challenges in isolation and we are confident that with the additional support from Welsh Government, we will be able to find our way forward to a position of greater strength.”

The Welsh Government, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and Audit Wales meet at least twice a year to discuss the overall position of each health board.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board was escalated from routine arrangements to enhanced monitoring for planning and finance.

Betsi Cadwaladr UHB and Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB were not considered in the last meeting on September 7. Their escalation status will be discussed in a meeting later in October.