A MAN approaching a car then running behind a shop has attracted the attention of the police.
Dyfed-Powys Police has released an appeal for a man they describe as 5ft 10in and dressed in black who they want to speak to.
The incident happened at Peacocks in Pembroke Dock on October 3 and police are now asking for information.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Can you help our investigation into an incident outside Peacocks in Pembroke Dock?
“We’re looking into a report that a man approached a car parked outside the shop between 3.45pm and 4pm on Monday, October 3.
“He’s described as around 5ft 10in tall, dressed all in black with his hood up.
“He spoke with the driver of the car, before running off behind B&M.
“If anyone saw him, or has dash cam footage from the car park around these times, please get in touch at https://orlo.uk/VYQq7, or email, or email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk call 101.”
