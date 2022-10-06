A Cardigan tourism business is to add to its offering again, this time at its countryside glamping and events venue.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee has approved plans for dormitory building with shared kitchen and amenities at Fforest Farm, Cilgerran, this week.
The application submitted by James Lynch is the latest in his tourism business plans which includes the recent opening of a four-star hotel in Grade II listed former warehouses in Cardigan.
To meet demand, a timer framed, single storey dormitory is to be built next to the existing communal facilities hub, and would be topped with a corrugated roofing sheet and vertical timber cladding.
Some councillors at planning committee on October 4 asked if a more aesthetically pleasing building could have been proposed before the application was unanimously approved.
A planning report states: “The detailed matters of the scheme are acceptable and demonstrate that the development would have an acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area and on local amenity.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here