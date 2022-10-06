A local Baptist church has welcomed a new minister with a celebratory service attended by local dignitaries.

Reverend Neil Warburton was recently ordained and inducted as the new minister of Bethel Baptist Church in Fishguard.

The service was led by Rev Terry Broadhurst, from Bethesda, Haverfordwest, and the address was given by Rev Dr Stephen Roberts, from Cardiff Baptist College.

Also taking part in the service was Rev Marc Owen, from the Baptist Union of Wales, and Rev Sister Barnabas, from Bethel.

Many church members, friends and representatives from the local community attended, including the Mayor Sharon McCarney, PCSO, Carwyn Philips, and members of other Fishguard churches.

The service was followed by a tasty buffet prepared by church members.

“Many thanks to everyone who helped with the celebration,” said a spokesperson for the church. “We pray blessings for Bethel and Rev Neil as they begin working together.”