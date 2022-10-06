Police officers across Carmarthenshire are taking part in a 12-day operation, focusing on Dyfed-Powys Police’s chief constable’s three priorities for the area.
The aims the chief constable has set out to achieve, and will be the core of the operation, are:
- Eliminate domestic abuse, stalking and harassment
- Make the Dyfed-Powys area hostile to drug dealers
- Ensure a compassionate response to victims of rape and sexual assaults, and relentlessly pursue offenders
As part of the 12-day operation, named Operation Coupland, officers throughout Carmarthenshire will be dedicated to making progress in the county towards the aims.
Operation Coupland started on Wednesday, October 5, and lasts until Saturday, October 15.
Temporary Chief Inspector Rhys Jones is heading up the operation. He said: “Of course our work to target these priorities is ongoing and will not end in 12 days’ time.
“However, this operation will give teams in Carmarthenshire a chance to really focus their efforts.
“We will be working with victims of domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and sexual offences to make sure they receive the support they deserve and taking action against those committing offences, as well as proactively targeting the use of illegal drugs which cause so much harm to our communities.”
