A man has appeared before magistrates for sentence after being found wandering around Haverfordwest's Old Library car park clutching a bottle of wine.

Police became concerned for the safety of Wyndham Hughes when they discovered him at the car park on September 9.  

"He was clearly drunk and told the officers he would be dead by the end of the day," Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

Ms Baker went on to say that Hughes agreed to visit the Crisis team at Withybush Hospital, but when he arrived, his conduct became disorderly when he shouted, "I'm still alive after 50 ******* years, but no-one gives a **** about me."

Hughes, 50, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest pleaded guilty to the charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

After listening to the evidence he was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.