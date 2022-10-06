IT IS still possible for an ancient right of way along the banks of the River Teifi to be brought back into use, according to a Cardigan town councillor.

The footpath connecting Cardigan with St Dogmaels is said to have become impassable in recent years and Ceredigion County Council officers say parts are unsafe.

Entrepreneur James Lynch – who recently opened The Albion hotel nearby –says the path has collapsed into the river.

But Cllr Richard Jones maintains that the route could – and should – be resurrected for the benefit of the local community as well as holiday visitors.

“Once you lose something you never get it back,” he told colleagues.

“We’re talking about a length of about 1,000 metres from Cardigan out of which only perhaps 70 metres is inaccessible.

“But from there down that path looks fine all the way to St Dogmaels.

“I’ve been talking to someone from Ceredigion County Council who walked the path a few years ago.

“I think it’s just possible that it could prove a lovely path to open up again.”

Cllr Jones was responding to a letter from local resident Gerwyn Michael expressing his concern at the apparent loss of the right of way.

Mr Michael recalled using the route for walking, fishing and launching canoes as far back as the 1970s.

He also argued that the riverside path was potentially ‘a lot safer’ for walkers than the busy St Dogmaels Road a short distance away.

“These ancient right of ways are very important to local communities,” he added.

Cllr Nick Bolton said he suspected the footpath would end up being re-routed up Brecon Terrace, adding that there would be ‘many problems’ in reinstating it.

However, Cllr Jones disagreed, pointing out the path was marked on the deeds of several neighbouring properties.

“There are currently loads of schemes, such as Sustrans, that look to connect communities and this path would tie in very nicely with that,” he claimed.

Cllr John Adams-Lewis agreed, saying that twenty years previously the former district council had drawn up plans to develop the route.

“It’s worth going back to Ceredigion County Council to see where those plans are,” he added.