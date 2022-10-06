AN iconic cinema in Haverfordwest is on the brink of shutting its doors for good in a desperate search for new owners.

Palace Cinema, on the town’s Market Street, admitted the transition has not been smooth with staff shortages meaning the cinema was unable to open its doors during summer.

The owners of the Palace Cinema are set to retire

Now the owners have said they will not renew the lease but hope a new tenant could be found soon.

Many online were sad about the announcement with one person saying ‘wonderful memories had been made at the cinema', while another person commented: “Growing up in Hill Street in the fifties The Palace was a big part of my childhood with Saturday morning cinema club and then first house on a Saturday night.

"I saw my first film there - Dance Hall.”

In a heartfelt message the owners thanked the public for their support of a cinema that first opened its doors over one hundred years ago in 1913.

A statement on the cinema’s website said: “After almost 20 years of running the wonderful Palace Cinema the time has come for us to look towards retirement and we have taken the decision not to renew our lease.

“We had hoped there would be a seamless transfer but due to staff shortages we were unable to keep the cinema open for summer.

“We have much hope that a new tenant will be found without delay and the cinema will be open again soon.

“Thank you to all our customers for your continued support over the years.”

The cinema which first opened its doors in 1913 has two screens. Photo Palace Cinema

Palace Cinema has been contacted for comment.

