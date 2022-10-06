An empty garage and car showroom on the way out of Haverfordwest will soon house agricultural vehicles as it is brought back into use.

Longstanding agricultural machinery and fuel providers JE Lawrence and Son Ltd is set to take over the former Green Bower site at Slebech with a change of use planning application approved this week.

The site includes the Green Bower garages and adjacent Rolling Motorhomes site and covers 2.2 hectares with the latest plan to use for agricultural machinery sales, repairs and display as part of the company’s “ongoing growth and development.”

Planning agent Andrew Vaughan-Harris said there was going to be around £1million of investment in the site – on top of a £1million purchase price – and potential for five to six new jobs created, along with maintaining existing positions.

Pembrokeshire County Council planning officers concluded that the “proposed development is an appropriate re-use of existing buildings in a countryside location.

The proposed development would have a minimal visual impact and an acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area. There would be no significant adverse impact on amenity or highway safety.”

Cllr Alistair Cameron asked about noise concerns, raised by three objectors, and the difference from the former use and was told that there had been no noise issues reported at the existing JE Lawrence site in Clarbeston Road, and it is unlikely to occur at Slebech.

Councillors approved the application at its meeting on October 4.