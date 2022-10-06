Nurses throughout the Hywel Dda Health Board are overworked and underpaid.

So states South Pembrokeshire AM Sam Kurtz following the recently published Royal College of Nursing report which states that 74 per cent of nurses who responded to a survey are working an average of four additional hours every week.

This equates to a total of 16,945 registered nurses employed by NHS Wales who are working 67,780 extra hours of work.

The report also claims that during 2021-22, the Hywel Dda registered nurse vacancy rate resided at 539.2, which is approximately 20 per cent.

This is the highest vacancy rate in Wales.

“Nurses are the backbone of the NHS,” said South Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West Senedd Member Samuel Kurtz.

"But they are currently in a great need of support. And they need it now.

“The report is a damning indictment of the unfair and understaffed working environment currently facing our Welsh NHS; and this is being seen right across the board, in every region of Wales.

“Day-in, day-out our hardworking nursing staff face an environment which does not have the support and assistance it needs. Our nurses are the backbone of the NHS, taking care of our loved ones, but it is about time we started to take better care of them."

Meanwhile Sam Kurtz is asking the Welsh Government to accept the recommendations in the Royal College of Nursing's Nursing in Numbers report.

His comments have been welcomed by Helen Whyley, RCN Wales Director.

“Health care in Wales is in crisis and unfortunately patients are paying the price," she said.

"Nurses are exhausted and under pressure to deliver the high standard of care their patients deserve, while being conscious that the number of people waiting for treatment is rising.

“These vacancy numbers are deeply troubling and show that nurses are being pushed to the exit and are leaving the NHS.

“The Welsh government needs to act now to safeguard patients and support the nursing workforce. It must address nurse staffing levels to ensure environments where patients receive care are safe.”

RCN Wales is now calling on Eluned Morgan MS, Minister for Health and Social Services, to listen to nursing staff, safeguard patients and make sure there is an NHS able to deliver care for future generations.