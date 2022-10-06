Motorbike despatch rider Gordon Prime is a man who has seen more than his share of action as a result of his services with the Royal Army Service Corps during World War II.

The D-Day veteran joined the army in 1942 and was heavily involved in the training that took place around the UK in the lead up to D-Day.

He shipped out from the Isle of Wight across the Channel on a USA built 'Liberty Ship' on June 5 1944.

"At half past nine the following morning under the constant and withering fire of the D-Day barrage and German defenses, I drove a lorry carrying 15 tons of high explosive shells, 200 gallons of petrol in jerry cans and my motorbike on the back, onto Juno Beach," he said.

Along with his RASC company, Gordon fought the rest of the war without any break and was involved in and witnessed some of the most well-known conflicts in Northern Europe before Germany finally capitulated in May 1945.

While Gordon survived, many of his pals did not. At the end of the war, after a short period of leave, Gordon returned to Germany and became a staff car driver in the British Army of Occupation.

Now Gordon, 98, has published his war time experiences entitled 'Bash On Regardless'.

Gordon Prime pictured with his recently launched book

The launch event took place on Monday, October 3 at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, and was attended by military personnel, local historians, representatives from the West Wales Veterans Archive, military enthusiasts and members of the public. Gordon’s family were also present having travelled from all over the UK to attend.

Gordon now lives in Pembroke Haven Care Home.

All proceeds from the sale of his book are being donated to veterans' charities.

To order a copy of Bash On Regardless, priced £12, email Colm Murphy: Cmurphy99@virginmedia.com