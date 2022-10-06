TIME must be flying by as that time of the year rolled round again as the Portfield Fair returned to Haverfordwest.

Perhaps it’s testament to its tradition. As permanent as the leaves curling, the day’s closing in and the autumnal winds blowing, the lights of the showground were back, presented by the Showman’s Guild yesterday evening, October 5.

The Mayor of Haverfordwest officially opened the fair with tradition very much the theme of the evening.

Mayor Buckfield emphasised ‘a thousand year’s of history’ attributed to the fair and said him and his fellow councillors looked forward to the days when the fair will be back in full swing at a new permanent home.

The fun of the fair as Portfield Fair returns to Haverfordwest. Photo Western Telegraph

Enjoying the rides at the fair. Photo Western Telegraph

Local dignitaries including the honorable mayor of Pembroke and mayor of St Davids joined Mr Buckfield and the Haverfordwest Town Council on a procession to the fairground, which began at council offices at the Old Woollen Market - helped along by a glass of red wine and some nibbles courtesy of the mayor’s office.

Once at the fairground Mr Buckfield officially opened the rides saying: “This has been part of Haverfordwest for thousands of years. It is integral to the town. We have to work hard to keep it.

"Hopefully we will find a permanent home for the fair and bring back the great days of the past.”

Cllr Arthur Brooker said he was there for the candy floss! Photo Western Telegraph

The fair runs until Saturday. Photo Western Telegraph

The past and future alike blended under the pink skies with council stalwart Jonathan Twigg emphasising the importance of the fair and tradition, while for new councillor Mr Arthur Brooker the fair meant something more personal.

“To me it means good times, good food, and good rides,” said Mr Brooker, while Mr Twigg said: “The fair has been here for hundreds of years. People in this town have made something of it and hopefully the town will come and support it and be able to enjoy what has been a tradition for many years.”

A procession led by the mayor of Haverfordwest and including the mayor's of St Davids and Pembroke went from the Old Wool Market to the fair. Photo Western Telegraph

As is tradition the mayor presented the crier of Haverfordwest with a bottle of something special, announcing him as crier for the next year. Photo Western Telegraph

See Western Telegraph’s Facebook LIVE video of the opening of the event here.

The fair runs till Saturday and is located behind Aldi as you come into Haverfordwest on the St Clears A40.