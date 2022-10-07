Loneliness, an issue now considered a scourge of modern society, is the subject of an exciting new opera to be performed later this month at The Torch Theatre, Milfrd Haven.

'Shoulder to Shoulder' is being performed by acclaimed company Swansea City Opera and will be coming to The Torch on October 30 as part of its Wales tour.

As a result of its outreach programme in 2020 and 2021, Swansea City Opera developed a partnership with Men’s Sheds Cymru, which is part of the internationally acclaimed movement founded in Australia to improve men’s well-being.

Men’s Sheds Cymru supports men who are experiencing and are at risk of loneliness and social isolation and seeks to help them through a variety of social activities.

In 2021 the Office for National Statistics reported that around 3.3 million people living in Britain describe themselves as ‘chronically lonely’ or ‘feeling lonely all the time.’

And often men don't have the support networks that women commonly have and may struggle to talk face to face about issues they are are having to confront.

There are now over 70 Men's Shed grops in Pembrokeshire including Milford Haven, Neyland, Pembroke Dock and Solva

The music was composed by Lenny Sayers with words and songs written by Brendan Wheatley and all are based on shedders’ stories, ranging from the hilarious to the moving and thought-provoking tales.

'Shoulder to Shoulder’s' ensemble for the Torch Theatre performance features members of Haverfordwest Operatic Society as well as professional singers and musicians, mainly from Wales.

Many are singers in major opera houses, companies, and orchestras, including the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Glyndebourne Festival Opera; Welsh National Opera; English National Opera; Opera North; Scottish Opera, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

The role of Gwen in 'Shoulder to Shoulder' will be played by Rebecca Goulden who has performed with the company many times, including singing lead roles in Faust and La Boheme at the Torch.

From her Pembrokeshire roots, Rebecca has gone on to sing at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden and Glyndebourne and internationally with Opera Köln (Cologne).

Ben Lloyd, Exec Director of the Torch Theatre said - “We share Swansea City Opera’s vision of making opera and the arts accessible to everyone and the importance of arts companies working with local communities. 'Shoulder to Shoulder' is an exciting addition to this year’s programme.”

Shoulder to Shoulder will visit the Torch Theatre on Sunday, 30 October at 7.30pm. Tickets are £14.00 / £12.50 concessions. To find out more or to book, call 01646 695267 or email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk