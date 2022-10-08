With Halloween fast approaching, a ‘spooky study’ has found that west Wales is the most haunted region across the country.
The data, found by PsychicWorld.com, looked at which regions across the UK were the most haunted, with the highest number of paranormal sightings.
With more than 11,700 paranormal sightings in the UK across 59 counties, the study found that Dyfed was named as the most haunted part of Wales.
Across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, a total of 148 sightings makes the region the 29th most haunted region in the UK, and the most haunted in Wales.
Yorkshire topped the UK list with 797 sightings (more than 300 per cent higher than the UK average), ahead of London (701) and Essex (507).
Meanwhile, the most prevalent type of paranormal sightings recorded in the UK is phantom horses & riders, such as horse drawn carriages and ghostly horsemen.
A total of 526 known sightings of phantom horses & riders have been recorded in the paranormal database across 59 counties.
Legends of folklore (451), fairies (380), shucks and hell hounds (374) and headless ghosts (370) are among the most prevalent paranormal sightings, respectively ranking second, third, fourth and fifth.
