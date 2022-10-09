Hywel Dda nursing teams will visit all primary and secondary schools in west Wales between September and Christmas to deliver this year’s flu nasal spray vaccine.
All schools in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will receive a visit from the nursing teams as they provide “a quick and painless way to protect your child from the flu virus.”
Parents of children between reception to Year 11 are urged to look out for a consent form in their bag and return it to school to enable them to receive the vaccine.
Dr Joanne McCarthy, deputy director of public health at Hywel Dda UHB said: “Flu is caused by viruses and spreads easily. Anyone can get flu, but children have the highest rate of infection and flu can be serious for them.
“Complications can include bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections.
“The vaccine usually offers children good protection against flu. It also helps reduce the chance of children and young people spreading flu to others who are at high risk from flu, such as young babies, grandparents, and those with long-term health conditions.
“I encourage parents to take this opportunity and send in their consent forms in time to help to keep your children and Hywel Dda safe.”
Children aged two or three on 31 August 2022 will be invited by their GP practice to receive the nasal spray flu vaccine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here