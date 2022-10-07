The kids of Pennar have done their teachers proud after being awarded the BBC Regenerators Climate Champions Prize for making their school more sustainable.

The children have also focused on improving biodiversity in the community school grounds and making the building more ethical.

“The Pennar Community School Green Team are a force to be reckoned with,” said their delighted Green Team leader, Sian Taylor following the recent announcement.

A fabulous effort by the Pennar School Green Team

“The children have made some great changes over the past 12 months as a result of the first ever Climate Change Conference (COP1) that was held last Autumn.

All classes put forward solutions to environmental problems in the school and delegates voted on them during the conference.

“Changes include banning plastic colouring pens, opening a recycling centre in the hall to collect waste products that were previously sent to landfill, improving the biodiversity of the grounds by planting flowers and trees, monitoring energy use across the school and much more.”

Now Pennar Community School has started sharing its enthusiasm with other schools.

“They really are fantastic role-models to other students and their enthusiasm and dedication to protecting the planet is unwavering," added Sian Taylor. "They thoroughly deserve this recognition.”

The Pennar Green Team are now planning for COP2 which will take place after half term. They hope that COP2 will look at wider issues in the local community so that their impact in 2023 will be even greater.