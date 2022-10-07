Fears that Pembrokeshire’s much-needed Coat Rail Project would fold have been quashed this week following news that staff at Pembroke Dock Library will continue running the essential service.

The Library, which is situated in Water Street, has confirmed that the project forms a crucial part of their Health and Wellbeing Project and provides essential support to the people of the community who are unable to fund new winter coats and jackets for the cold winter months that lie ahead.