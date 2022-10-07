Fears that Pembrokeshire’s much-needed Coat Rail Project would fold have been quashed this week following news that staff at Pembroke Dock Library will continue running the essential service.
The Library, which is situated in Water Street, has confirmed that the project forms a crucial part of their Health and Wellbeing Project and provides essential support to the people of the community who are unable to fund new winter coats and jackets for the cold winter months that lie ahead.
Anyone who finds themselves in need of a warm winter coat or raincoat can just drop in to the library and view the range that’s currently on offer.
And if they find something that's suitable, they can take it away for free.
“This is a fantastic project that offers a helping hand to so many people in the community who find themselves unable to afford a winter coat,” commented one of the project leaders.
“But as the colder weather starts to kick in, our stocks are going to start running low. So we’re asking anyone who has a coat or a jacket that they no longer need to drop it off with us so we can add it to the Coat Rail Project.”
All donated coats, raincoats and jackets must be clean or washed and in good condition with all zips and fasteners in good working order.
The coat rails which previously operated in The Coffee Cave, Haverfordwest and The Precinct in Charles Street, Milford Haven have both now ceased to function.
