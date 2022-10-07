Putting his foot down on the M4 has cost a 50-year-old Pembrokeshire man more than £1,500 and a driving ban.

Jason Blair of Steynton Road, Steynton drove an Audi A4 on the motorway at Pyle at a speed of 109mph, magistrates in Cardiff were told on Tuesday, October 4.

The speed was recorded by manned equipment on June 23.

MORE NEWS

Blair, who admitted breaking the 70mph speed limit, was disqualified from driving for 56 days and fined £1,000 with a surcharge of £400 and costs of £110.

He must pay the total of £1,510 by November 1.

 