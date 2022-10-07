Pennar residents are being urged to be extra vigilant this weekend after a man was caught on CCTV camera looking over a garden gate before opening a van that was parked outside the property.

The man was caught on a CCTV camera which was activated by the property's ring doorbell.

Further investigations by the owner of the property revealed that a black work bag had been taken which contained screwdrivers as well as numerous other items.

The police have been informed of the incident.

 

 