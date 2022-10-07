A barny at Silverdale Lodge, Johnston, resulted in a court appearance this week after a resident was accused of using threatening words and behaviour to a visitor.

Haverfordwest magistrates were told that on the morning of September 9, Michael McGinty, 43, was having a conversation with a support worker at the Lodge were he is currently a resident.

But when Jake Cane arrived to visit another resident who was living at the property, McGinty began shouting at him and became abusive.

"There's the line - I'll meet you half way and knock you out," McGinty told Mr Cane.

But according to McGinty's solicitor Mr Michael Kelleher, the disurbance was the result of his client's conversation being interrupted.

"He and the support worker were having a private conversation about personal matters when they were interrupted," he said.

"The victim was laughing at him and that aggrieved, him but he accepts that his behaviour was inappropriate."

Mr Kelleher went on to say that his client is making efforts to seek alternative accommodation.

"Because of his accent, he doesn't fit in to Silverdale and he's feeling very unsettled," he said. "He's now looking to move out of the Lodge as quickly as he can."

After listening to the evidence, magistrates ordered McGinty to carry out a 12 month community order which includes a 12-day rehabilitation requirement. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.