Police are seeking a pair of Good Samaritans who helped an assault victim in Narberth this week.
A woman who reported being assaulted and was left with facial injuries has told officers that she was assisted by two passers-by.
Dyfed-Powys Police said on Twitter: "We’d like to speak to some people who helped a woman on Moorfield Road in Narberth sometime between 11.30pm and midnight on Monday, October 3.
"The woman has reported being assaulted, and was left with facial injuries.
"The victim says she was helped by two passers-by, who might be able to help our investigation. If you were one of those people, please get in touch."
MORE NEWS
- Pembrokeshire builder sent to prison for 'woefully inadequate' roof work
- Groundworker sentenced for driving whilst on cocaine
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via orlo.uk/0rq5t; 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, you can text the non-emergency number 07811 311 908
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here