A Pembrokeshire husband who threatened a woman with a kitchen knife in her own home, causing her to fear for her life, has been jailed for a year.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Leigh Andrew Bugby, 39, had entered his estranged wife’s home on September 17.

She had returned to the house to find him sitting at the dining table drinking a glass of gin with cocaine on the table in front of him.

When he was asked to leave he pulled out the cutlery drawer and threw it on the kitchen floor.

The court heard that he then grabbed a ‘pretty nasty looking’ kitchen knife, holding it above his head and moving towards his wife making a stabbing motion.

Bugby, of no fixed address, only stopped because another person became involved and pleaded with him to stop.

His wife said that she believed he would have killed her without that intervention.

The court heard that Bugby admitted his actions and to saying to his victim in the heat of the moment ‘I wish you were dead’.

However, he maintained that he was going to hurt himself with the knife, not his victim.

His Honour Judge Geraint Walters was told that Bugby has 11 previous convictions including two for ABH and one for assault against the same victim and one for breach of a restraining order last year.

Dan Griffiths in Bugby’s defence, said that he was 'highly intoxicated' when he entered the address.

“He is disgusted and ashamed at his behaviour and extremely remorseful,” he said.

“He knows that nobody should be subjected to that type of behaviour, not least his wife in her own home where she should be safe and protected.”

He added that drink was the ‘root cause’ of Bugby’s offending and that he had suffered a relapse in September, that combined with class A drugs had ‘led him to where he is today’.

Judge Walters handed down a 12-month prison sentence, saying that he was giving Bugby full credit for his guilty plea and the fact that he had used his time in prison so far to rid himself of his drug and alcohol addictions.