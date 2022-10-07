A Llandissilio pensioner has appeared before Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to a string of sexual assault charges against two children.

Robert Wheeler, 75, of Maesydderwen, Llandissilio admitted a total of 14 offences when they were read out to him at Swansea Crown Court earlier this morning. Each of the offences took place during the 1980s.

Wheeler now faces sentencing for committing nine charges of indecency against a child and five further charges of indecen assault on a child.

The offences took place between September 1980 and November 1989 and involved two children who were aged between eight and 13.

The matter was adjourned following a request by the defence counsel which will enable them to consider the witness impact statements which have been submitted to the Crown.

“This isn’t easy for everyone who is involved,” commented Judge Paul Thomas after Wheeler submitted 14 pleas of guilty.

Meanwhile the defence said that while ‘there is no argument about the type of sentence, nor where the defendant will be going’, he requested bail.

“My client needs this time to put certain matters in order in terms of his property,” said the defence counsel.

Wheeler was granted conditional bail, the condition being that he will be electronically tagged and will be subjected to a curfew between 9pm and 7am on a daily basis.

Sentencing will take place on October 21.