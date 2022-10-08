A hotel in a Pembrokeshire village has been named the best in Wales by an independent guide.

The 12-bedroomed Penally Abbey is one of just a dozen establishments in the UK to be revealed as one of The Good Hotel Guide’s César winners for 2023.

The Césars - named after famous Swiss hotelier César Ritz - are given to the hotels, inns and B&Bs considered outstanding in their particular category.

The guide says of Penally Abbey: "Owner and interior designer Melanie Boissevain has created stylish, relaxing rooms filled with antiques, French market finds, blowsy wallpapers and Persian rugs in this Strawberry Hill Gothic house on the coast a five-minute drive from Tenby."

One of the hotel's 12 bedrooms

Melanie told the Western Telegraph: “We were extremely excited and delighted to receive such an honour, as it happened so unexpectedly.

"We understand the inspectors came and stayed and had dinner at the hotel during the past few months but we had no idea when they came, so are trying to rack our brains who they were!”

Established in 1978, the Good Hotel Guide is the only truly independent UK hotel guide – hotels cannot buy their entry into the print edition and neither the editors nor the inspectors accept free hospitality on their anonymous visits to hotels.

Tasty treats from the Penally Abbey menu

Now owned by Richard Fraiman, who has been chief executive officer since 2014, the editorial team is led by the former travel editor and assistant travel editor of The Times, Jane Knight and Kate Quill, respectively.

The Good Hotel Guide features 650 hotels, inns, B&Bs and guesthouses, with 414 main entries and 44 new entries (a combination of new properties and new entries to the guide).

*The Good Hotel Guide 46th Edition: Great Britain & Ireland is priced at £20 from all good bookshops.