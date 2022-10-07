A serious neck problem that left him unable to use his right arm has not stopped Pembrokeshire artist Tim Fudge from creating some seriously stunning landscapes for a forthcoming exhibition.

This year has proved a very difficult year for Tim who has had to cope with a debilitating neck problem with months of intense physiotherapy. However, he has managed to produce some strikingly beautiful paintings for the show, which starts on Friday, October 14.

“2022 has been a very challenging year for my painting practice,” he said.

“I woke up New Year’s Day with a serious disc problem in my neck. I lost effective use of my right painting arm for several months and have slowly rebuilt that use through physiotherapy and the completion of the work for this exhibition. One of those things being far more enjoyable than the other.

The exhibition follows a familiar path for Tim’s work; the life-long obsession with the land and seascapes of Pembrokeshire.

“The muse that is the particular light, colour and form of this unique corner of Wales remains as strong an influence as ever,” he said.

“The expressive power of colour in the landscape, its harmonies and its contrasts, drive me creatively and draw me repeatedly to translucent water, lichen, gorse and heather.”

Tim says the work in this exhibition also has a greater focus on mark making and expressive colour.

He explains: “My paintings sign-post another path that I’ve been constantly drawn down over the years. The observational element in my work has always been dominant in my painting practice, even when I use highly expressive colour and mark making.

“I have always loved, produced and sold much more abstract work throughout my career, one is simply a natural extension of the other, sharing many of the same elements. This means developing the expressive elements of painting that I enjoy the most, in particular mark making.”

Tim Fudge with ceramics from Gill Bramley runs at the Albany Gallery, Cardiff, from Friday, October 14 until Saturday, November 5.

For more information, see www.albanygallery.com