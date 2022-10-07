Youth Mental Health First Aid Training is being offered at the 'cheapest price in Pembrokeshire' by Fishguard and Goodwick Young Person’s Trust.

The trust, also known as Point, is delivering the training in Haverfordwest on October 19 and 20.

The training is open to all those over the age of 18 at the cost of £125.

Lynda Duffill, Point’s lead instructor for YMHFA said: “We are confident that learners will not find these two days of valuable training cheaper anywhere else in the area. If you do find it let us know and we will match the cheaper price.

“The YMHFA training is internationally recognized and designed to teach adults how to provide Mental Health First Aid to young people who are developing a mental health problem or who are in crisis.

The learning takes place in a safe environment where space is provided to allo learners to share their own experience or simply learn more about how to support young people from Point’s trained and experienced instructors.

Previous learners have said that it is ‘fantastic, practical training’ with easy to digest content which is ‘invaluable on a daily basis’.

“Everyone should do this training,” said one participant.

To learn more about the training email: pointsymhfa@gmail.com or phone 01348 871887.