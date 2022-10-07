A CILGERRAN pensioner has described Ceredigion County Council’s introduction of temporary traffic regulations in Cardigan as "a gross violation of the principles of local democracy”.

Angry Janet Garner also maintains that a loss of town centre parking places has forced elderly shoppers to buy their goods at supermarkets or online.

In a blistering email to County Hall, the 82-year-old claimed that permanent pavement extensions would give highways bosses a reason to again divert traffic along narrow streets.

“The political instincts of the small group in power at Ceredigion County Council appear to be profoundly anti-democratic,” said Mrs Garner.

“I have no reason to believe that they will listen to the opinion of the people who actually live and work in Cardigan or use it as their main shopping hub."

She added that the revamp was having an adverse impact on businesses due to a decrease in the number of parking places on the main street.

“For the elderly and/or those with limited mobility, it means that the shops are virtually inaccessible,” she said.

“Parking in most of the existing car parks necessitates a climb and is therefore out of the question for most blue badge holders and others with limited mobility, of whom I am one.

“This means that many of us who formerly patronised small Cardigan shops now give all our grocery custom to the supermarkets, where we can park or which deliver to us, and we shop online for whatever else we need.

“The result of the above has been to increase the social isolation experienced by many elderly people in the area, especially during the Covid pandemic.

“No account was taken of the effect of the traffic diversions on those living in Quay Street or Lower Mwldan, or indeed the danger of heavy traffic moving along such narrow, pavement-less streets.

“The decision to impose these traffic measures was made without any consultation by Ceredigion County Council of Cardigan traders or of the local population who live in the town or come to it to shop.

“This was, and continues to be, a gross violation of the principles of local democracy.”