MORE than 1,800 nurses have left the profession in Wales in the past year while some of those who are still in their roles are relying on foodbanks, according to a nursing union.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has opened a strike ballot today of NHS staff.

The Welsh Government has offered NHS Wales staff on Agenda for Change terms and conditions a £1,400 pay rise on most pay grades.

As part of the offer – based on the recommendation of the NHS Pay Review Body – the starting salary for the lowest paid roles in band one and the bottom of band two in NHS Wales would be £20,758 – a pay rise of 10.8 per cent this financial year.

For staff at the top of band six and in band seven, the £1,400 payment would be equivalent to a four per cent pay rise.

However, the RCN said this deal, coupled with the cost of living crisis and pressures of the job, is leaving nurses at financial, physical, and professional breaking point.

Helen Whyley, director of RCN Wales, said: “In the first ballot of its kind for RCN Wales, we are urging our members to vote in favour of strike action.

“It is imperative that our members in Wales have their say and ensure their voices are heard.

“Strike action is undoubtedly a last resort, but we have exhausted every other option and the Welsh Government have not addressed our issues.

“Nursing professionals have endured years of real-term pay cuts, understaffing and an utter disregard to the needs of the workforce.

“This ballot is to make sure patients in Wales receive safe and effective nursing care. We know that patient safety is of the utmost importance to our members, and that the current staffing crisis is its biggest threat.

“There are currently around 3,000 registered nurse vacancies in NHS Wales, 1,200 more than last year and this means patient safety is being comprised.

“If the Welsh Government is serious about ensuring skilled and experienced nurses carry on nursing in NHS Wales and that the profession is attractive for future generations it must uplift nurse pay five per cent above inflation. Only then we will see the tide changed on the massive wave of nurses leaving NHS Wales.”

This is the first time in its 106-year history that the RCN has balloted members across the UK on strike action.

Richard Jones MBE, RCN Wales board chairman and RCN council member for Wales said: “Nursing staff are using foodbanks, unable to fuel their cars to deliver care in the community and leaving what should be a lifelong profession because they simply can’t afford to nurse anymore.

“The good will of nursing staff can no longer be exploited; it’s not sustainable and it’s not safe.

“The people of Wales deserve high quality care, and our members deserve to be fairly paid for providing it.”

Unison Cymru – which represents tens of thousands of NHS Wales staff – is also set to ballot its members from Thursday, October 27, over the possibility of industrial action.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have accepted the independent pay review body’s recommendations in full but without additional funding from the UK Government, there are inevitably limits to how far we can go in Wales.

“We continue to press it to pass on the funding necessary for full and fair pay rises for public sector workers.

“We have committed to continue to explore a range of other issues raised as part of our discussions with trade unions.”