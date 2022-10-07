Plans for an Eco-Park to be built in Milford Haven have been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The proposals are to build an eco-park, including a waste and recycling centre, residual waste facility access roads at the land on Amaco Road in Milford Haven.

The proposal was initially made in February, with County Hall conditionally approving the application for the first three phases, along with the outline application for phase four on Wednesday, October 5.

The four separate phases of the proposal are:

Phase 1: Recycling transfer facility and associated access roads

Phase 2: Vehicle and staff parking area

Phase 3: Residual waste and recycling facility

Phase 4: Waste and recycling centre

All four phases are to be built on land north-east of the former refinery which has been decommissioned.

Surrounded by agricultural land, there are two historic assets recorded within the boundary of the proposed development area: an Iron Age enclosure and a medieval house platform.

A 3-D image of the proposed eco-park

The phases are to be built in order, with a spokesperson from the eco park saying:

“Phase One is located to the North-East side of the site and will be a facility to bulk, sort and store recycled waste from kerbside collections and Waste and Recycling Centres across the county prior to onward transportation to waste processing or disposal facilities.

“The access works to this area of the site include the provision of access roads, cycle routes and new roundabout on the site. This phase will contain an office and visitor centre facility, two weighbridges and a weighbridge office, the main recycling building containing a waste separating plant, balers and bulk storage bays, a covered shed for the storage of bulked materials, and storage area for recycling containers and bags, fire water tank, and a quarantine bay.

“A car park is located adjacent to the main entrance to the Office and Visitor areas of the building. A secondary storage building is located to the north of the proposed main building, separated by a central courtyard facility to allow space of vehicle entry/exit into both buildings.”