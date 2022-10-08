ONE of the last bastions of free parking in Haverfordwest will become free no more as of November, ateb has confirmed.

A member of the development department told the Western Telegraph an automatic number plate recognition system will go live as of November 1, after photos released this week showed work being done in Dew Street car park.

The car park, situated in the old library and swimming pool complex, was sold by Pembrokeshire County Council to ateb housing association, which intend to build offices and housing provision on the site.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed there is imminent change coming.

“We’re starting to install pay and display signage,” said the spokesperson.

“There will be one camera for number plate recognition with the system set to go live on November 1.”

The spokesperson did encourage local residents to apply for parking permits – which they are entitled to.

Infrastructure for charges are currently being installed

The move has seen backlash from the community of Haverfordwest with the Dew Street Campaign set up to find out exactly what the plans are with a car park which is heavily relied upon by residents and visitors of the county town alike.

One of the group’s organisers, Mr Mike Daffern said: “Parking problems in Haverfordwest are about to get worse.

“On top of the closure of the lower town riverside parking facility for demolition and rebuilding, the upper town car park is having parking control measures introduced.

“While ateb originally said the car park would be managed by PCC and match its current rates, locals have since been told the car park will now be run by a private company with annual permits for locals costing £150 instead of the £40 previously agreed before sale.”

In May executive director of development Will Lloyd Davies sent a letter to local residents warning of the change in parking arrangements at the site.

One of the key aims of the Dew Street Campaign was to create transparency between local residents and the lot owners to make clear what the plans were going forward.

Mr Daffern hoped this would be honoured.

“Letters to PCC parking manager have been sent by both the campaign and local ward councillor Tom Tudor asking what preparations are being made to cope with the expected increased congestion and parking demand in upper town streets.

“We also asked the council to start the process of neighbourhood consultations to introduce residents’ parking zones for affected areas.

“This process was promised as part of commitments given by the council when parking orders were revoked last November.”