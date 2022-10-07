WELSH Water officials say they are no nearer to tracing the origin of a bad smell reported in St Dogmaels and parts of Cardigan.

Although the unpleasant odour has triggered numerous complaints its source continues to remain a mystery.

Earlier this week Cardigan town councillors voiced the suspicion that raw sewage had flowed into the River Teifi.

“The smell is absolutely disgusting,” said town mayor Cllr Trystan Phillips. “We should contact Welsh Water as a matter of urgency because for all we know this could have an effect on people’s health.”

However, in a statement issued this afternoon Welsh Water admitted they were still struggling to solve the riddle, although investigations were continuing.

“We are aware of odours reported in the St Dogmaels area,” said a spokesperson. “Initial investigations we have carried out show that our assets in this area are operating as normal.

“We are, however, committed to supporting with identifying the cause and will continue with investigations to see if they can be of any further help.” Only last month it emerged that a probe into reported pollution in the Teifi at St Dogmaels had drawn a blank.

People living near the waterway have complained of strong smells, giving rise to fears that raw sewage had flowed into the river.

But investigations by both Welsh Water staff and Natural Resources Wales officers failed to pinpoint a source.

Prior to that Ceredigion Liberal Democrat Leader Cllr Elizabeth Evans slammed Welsh Water bosses and the Welsh Government after raw sewage was dumped into Ceredigion’s coastline.