Welsh Water has been issued a substantial £8million fine by water regulator Ofwat because of missed targets.

Welsh Water or Dwr Cymru is a not-for-profit water company operating throughout Wales.

The company was fined failing to meet a number of targets, such as water compliance and interruption to supply.

Welsh Water said: “Following the assessment by Ofwat, we are pleased that they have acknowledged our efforts to reduce flooding and pollution following our better than target performance on these measures.

"However, we also recognise their findings of ways we can improve other parts of our services and we’re investing £1 million a day in our water and wastewater services to continuously improve the service we provide for our customers.

“As the only not for profit water company in England and Wales, our operating model allows us to use any profit – money that in other companies would go to shareholders – to lower bills, accelerate investment and help vulnerable customers.

"We recently announced that we will be investing £12 million this year to support our most vulnerable customers during the current ‘cost of living’ crisis.

"127,000 of our customers now benefit from discounted bills through social tariffs - a larger number, proportionate to the company’s size, than any other water company in England and Wales.

"We would encourage any customers who are struggling with their water bills to contact us or visit website dwrcymru.com”.

The fines were announced on Monday, October 3, with Ofwat issuing penalties of £150 million across the 11 companies, money which will be returned to customers through a reduction in bills.

However, with the rise in inflation, for some water customers, there may not be a reduction.

Not all water companies have significantly missed their targets.

Better performers such as Severn Trent Water have exceeded their targets in areas like biodiversity and therefore these companies will be able to get more money from customers through bills.

However, the majority of companies did not meet targets, including Thames Water and Southern Water who are fined almost £80m.

These draft decisions for the fines are currently out for consultation on the Ofwat website.

The consultation closes on October 21, 2022.