Reports are coming in of a street closure in Bush Street, Pembroke Dock.

The closure was confirmed at around 7.30pm this evening (Friday, October 7) following an incident.

Details of the incident have yet to be released by police or any other emergency service.

It is understood that the road has been cordoned off to the public just past the entrance to Wavell Crescent.

Further reports will be updated as they are received from the emergency sevices in attendance.