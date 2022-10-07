There are unconfirmed reports that a young child has been air-lifted to hospital after being knocked off his scooter by a car in Pembroke Dock earlier this evening.
The Wales Air Ambulance is understood to have landed near Bush Street, Pembroke Dock at around 8pm this evening (Friday, October 7).
Unconfirmed witness reports claim that a young boy was riding his scooter when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
The road has remained closed to all vehicles throughout the evening as a result of the incident and has been cordoned off, past Wavell Crescent.
Wales Air Ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police have both been asked for an updates on the situation.
