SCORES of bags of class A drugs drifted onto a beach in Ceredigion, suspected to be cocaine, police have confirmed.

Local reports emerged on October 1 with the beach in question said to be Tan-y-Bwlch, where mysterious black bags tied together washed up on shore.

Police now say a significant area of land and sea has been searched by specialist teams following the bizzare incident when a quantity of drugs was discovered by the public on a beach over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the force said local authorities had been supported by neighbouring forces, the National Crime Agency and National Police Air Service, after packages of class A drugs were recovered from a beach in Ceredigion on Saturday (October 1).

There have since been finds in a number of places along the coast, all of which have been seized by officers for analysis.

Initial tests suggest the substance recovered is cocaine, however the packages will undergo further examination, which could take a number of weeks.

“This has been a significant operation so far, which has involved a large amount of resources both from Dyfed-Powys, neighbouring forces and partner agencies," said a spokesperson.

“Since the discovery of a number of packages of what we suspect to be cocaine, ground, aerial and marine crews have all been dispatched to monitor the area in case there were further items at sea.

“We are aware that the public have seen a higher presence of police in the area than usual, and we would like to thank them for their vigilance, patience and support.

“The police presence will continue over the coming days, and we repeat our message that anyone who finds a package – or knows someone who has – should contact us immediately.

“The contents shouldn’t be touched, and partner agencies have been briefed this morning of the risks associated with the possession of this find.”

Police say work is ongoing to establish how the bundles came to land ashore here and who they may belong to.