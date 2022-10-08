Peter Doran sits back in his chair and looks down at the graceful Marloe who lies at his feet.

Ten minutes ago Marloe was killed on stage by the heartless Carlson in ‘Of Mice and Men’ while Peter analysed the cast’s performance as it’s director.

But after 25 years of serving The Torch Theatre in his hugely commanding and all-embracing way, Peter Doran is finally shutting the stage door for good.

Peter Doran and Marloe following a production of 'Of Mice and Men' at The Torch Theatre

“It’s a bit like when a play reaches it's final night, you know you're ready for it to end, even though you may have become emotionally attached to it,” he says.

“And I’m ready to retire. These 25 years have given me some wonderful experiences and I feel very privileged to have delivered each of those productions, but I’ve got other interests besides the theatre believe it or not, and it’s time to move on.”

Born in Pembroke, Peter knew from a very early age that his life was destined for the stage and so he studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff.

“When I finished college in June 1977, I decided to come back to Pembrokeshire and get a job on a building site or something for the summer and then move back to Cardiff or London to look for acting jobs. But when I went to the Job Centre here in Pembrokeshire, I found all these adverts for professional actors who would be based in Milford Haven. This was because they were building The Torch.”

And so Peter Doran became an integral founder-player of the theatre, first as an actor and later as a full-time director.

His acting roles have included Eastenders (he played Dirty Den’s cellmate who took his own life), Poirot, Men Behaving Badly and Brookside and then, out of the blue, someone gave him the opportunity to direct a show. This was followed by an Arts Council bursary to become a drama director.

“Initially I combined acting with directing, but eventually I was getting enough work as a director to focus solely on this.

“Basically their role is to interpret what has been written in the play, and it’s your interpretation and your responsibility for carrying it all out and making it work.

“So in ‘Of Mice and Men’ we have nine individuals who all have to work off the same page. Sometimes they may have a different opinion to me and that opinion can sometimes be right and so it must be accepted. It’s a collaboration.”

Preparation work on every new Torch Theatre production begins nine months in advance of the opening night.

“So by Christmas, we will have decided which show we’ll be doing next autumn.

"In May or June we’ll appoint the lighting designer and the costume people and then we’ll start casting in July. But throughout this whole process I’ll be constantly reading the script and looking for new angles, particularly if I’ve directed it before or was in it as an actor. I want the audience to see a fresh production."

And this fresh approach is a key element when Peter is selecting his actors.

“It’s not uncommon to get over 3,000 emails from professional actors who want to play at The Torch and it’s extremely difficult to whittle them down.

"For example in this production, we had loads of actors for the role of Lennie and I managed to get it down to five. But each one of those five men could have played it superbly well. However you’re having to look at absolutely everything about that character, including how they feel about having to spend seven weeks in Milford Haven.”

The team then spend a month of intense rehearsals before the play eventually opens.

There’s no doubt that over the last quarter century, Peter's acute precision when directing a play has resulted in some magnificent productions at The Torch.

“And I suppose this is what I enjoy the most,” he says.

“It’s not just working with actors but working on all the different design elements. What’s the set going to be like? What will the lighting be like? What music will we choose?

“And now that the play is up and running, it’s a constant analyses of the highs and lows. Last night, for example, the play ran two minutes longer than it did during the afternoon. And two minutes in a play like this is a long time. So the cast has now been told to pick the pace up and get the timing back on track.

“Yes, it’s going to be sad when my final production comes to a close on October 22, but after 25 years, I know that it’s finally time to end.”

John Steinbeck's 'Of Mice and Men' runs at the Torch until October 22.

For further information, visit https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/theatre