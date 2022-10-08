Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on a busy town centre road yesterday evening, which reportedly resulted in a young child being air lifted to hospital.
Bush Street in Pembroke Dock was closed yesterday evening, Friday, October 7, following the collision.
It is understood that an air ambulance landed near Bush Street at around 8pm yesterday.
Unconfirmed witness reports said that a young boy playing on a scooter had been involved in a collision with a passing vehicle.
Today police are asking anybody who witnessed a collision in Bush Street at around 6.50pm yesterday to get in touch.
“We are appealing for witnesses in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred on Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, at approximately 18.50hrs on the 7th of October 2022,” said a statement from Dyfed-Powys Police.
“Could anyone who may be able to assist with enquiries, please call us on 101, quoting DP-20221007-337.”
