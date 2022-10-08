Pembrokeshire train passengers are going nowhere today as another round of train strikes means that services in and out of the county have been suspended.

The majority of Transport for Wales (TfW) services across the Wales and Borders network is are again unable to operate due to the on-going national industrial action.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers’ (RMT) second strike this month takes place today, Saturday October 8, affecting Network Rail and 15 train operators.

Although TfW is not involved in this industrial action, it will be unable to operate a number of rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

Passengers are advised not to travel by train today as there is a very limited rail service throughout Wales with the only services operating being on the Core Valley Lines in south Wales and a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

No other TfW services across Wales and the Borders network will be able to operate.

Train services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Customers are reminded there will be very limited road transport capacity between Radyr and Cardiff before 7.30am and after 6.30pm, when TfW is unable to operate trains via Llandaf and Cathays.

No trains will run before 7am tomorrow, Sunday, October 9, and trains are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day. There is also expected to be disruption to services due to trains being displaced from the today’s strike action.

Customers are urged to check the TfW website, app or social media before they travel and to where possible on Monday, October 10 instead.

Advance ticket holders are entitled to change their journey using the ‘Book with Confidence’ however, if they do this today, a change of journey fee of £10 will apply to each ticket changed.

Customers with Anytime, Off-Peak or Advance tickets, also Ranger/Rover tickets dated October 8 are permitted to travel up to October 11 2022.

If you have a return ticket and cannot make your outward journey because of a strike, you're permitted a refund on your ticket even if the latter is not affected by a strike. The same applies if the return journey is affected by a strike but the outward was not.

Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.