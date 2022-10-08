Motorists travelling to Milford Haven are being warned of major disruptions at the car park beween Martha's Vineyard and The Spinnaker Cafe.
Milford Waterfront has confirmed that the car park will be barriered off to the public from midnight on Monday, October 10 as a result of essential works that need to be carried out on the marina. This work is expected to take place throughout Tuesday, October 11.
A crane will be positioned in the car park from Monday night. Alternative parking will be available at the Mackerel Quay Car Park and also Ty Milford Waterfront Car Park as the work is carried out.
There will be pedestrian access available on the roadside behind Cleddau House.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here